Imran Khan moves IHC with six pleas for transfer of bail applications

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court for transfer of six cases of bail applications.

The cases are related to the May 9 incidents, and other terrorism and forgery charges.

The PTI chairman has filed six different petitions before the Islamabad High Court.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also filed an application to transfer a case to another court.

The application says the trial court has already decided the plea in one FIR. The trial court has expressed its mind after announcing the decision, her petition stated.

The trial court dismissed the request for transfer of the case.

The petition stated that the case should be transferred to another judge in light of the decisions of the superior courts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the cases of the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi.

The sessions court will hear the bail pleas of Imran Khan on July 10.