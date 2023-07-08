Imran Khan named in third case related to May 9 violence

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has now been named in a third case related to the May 9 violence.

Imran Khan has been booked in a case of vandalism at sensitive installations at Rawalpindi’s Shalimar Chowk.

The case of vandalism at sensitive buildings has been registered at Civil Lines police station in Rawalpindi.

According to the FIR, party workers broke the gates of sensitive buildings, entered inside and resorted to vandalism.

Earlier, on Thursday, the PTI chairman was booked in two cases related to the May 9 vandalism and violence in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

In Gujranwala, Imran Khan was named in a case of murder and terrorism.

He was named as a suspect in a supplementary statement in the case under Section 109.

The Rahwali checkpost in Gujranwala was attacked on May 9 and a case over the incident was registered with the Cantt police station.

One police volunteer was killed, and 18 people injured in the incident. On May 10, a case was registered against the local leadership of the PTI.

Separately, the PTI chairman was nominated in another case in Faisalabad. His name has been included in the supplementary report in the May 9 incident cases.

The former prime minister has been named in the case of an attack on the office of a sensitive organization and at the home of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the police said.