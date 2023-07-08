‘Dangerous criminal’ who escaped in Chaman jailbreak, re-arrested

The police conducted a search operation in different areas of Chaman all night on Saturday, and arrested a dangerous criminal who had escaped from the sub-jail here late last month.

Chaman District Police Officer Naeem Achakzai said a dangerous criminal, Rehmatullah alias Malangi, who was among the prisoners who had escaped from the sub-jail in the last week of June.

On June 29, authorities said, policemen were opening the doors to the lock-up for prayers in barrack number four of the police sub-jail on Taj Road when the prisoners attacked the policeman.

The inmates snatched weapons and keys from the officials. They also fired at the lock-up and later the lock of the main gate, and also broke the rest of the locks of the jail.

DPO Achakzai said the police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining prisoners who escaped that day.

He further claimed that so far, four of the 17 hardened criminals who escaped, have been re-arrested.