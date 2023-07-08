Is Apple launching foldable MacBook?

Apple is said to be actively developing a laptop with a foldable screen, signalling a potential challenge to Asus, which has been leading the way with its Zenbook Fold line of folding-screen laptops.

Reports from Korea suggest that Apple is in discussions with suppliers to bring a foldable-screen MacBook to the market. If successful, this device could invigorate the sluggish display market.

The anticipated launch timeline for this foldable MacBook is in 2026, following an unveiling event in 2025.

In recent times, Korean display manufacturers such as Samsung Display and LG Display have heavily invested in OLED panels for laptops, given the saturation of the smartphone market.

Both companies are now collaborating on the development and production of foldable OLED panels for laptops, as the demand for such panels gradually grows.

If Apple places an order, it would significantly impact this still relatively small market. According to the report’s source, panel manufacturers can expect higher profitability from larger display sizes, despite the increased difficulty of achieving high pixel densities as screens get larger.

Nevertheless, foldable displays for laptops offer greater profit potential compared to those for smartphones. Consequently, this presents a promising opportunity for display manufacturers to generate additional revenue in the foreseeable future.