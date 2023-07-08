Kot Momin: Gas cylinder blast in bus kills seven, injures 13

In an unfortunate incident, at least seven people were killed while 13 others sustained injuries when a blast, apparently triggered by a gas cylinder, ripped through a passenger bus, police said.

According to details, the ill-fated van, carrying several passengers, was traveling from Bhalwal to Kot Momin – cruising along its usual route when the calamity struck.

Witnesses reported hearing a deafening blast, followed by billowing flames engulfing the vehicle.

The intense inferno spread rapidly.

The local authorities were immediately alerted, and rescue teams, including firefighters and paramedics, were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Rescue teams managed to bring the fire under control, preventing further loss of life.

The identities of the deceased victims have been ascertained, and their families have been notified.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, extended sympathies and condolences to the victims’ families.

He directed a comprehensive investigation into the van fire, seeking a detailed report from the Commissioner and RPO (Regional Police Officer) Sargodha.

Moreover, he instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that the injured individuals receive the highest quality of medical care.