High-powered body formed to decide team’s participation in ODI World Cup in India

In a significant development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a high-powered committee to deliberate on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India this October.

The committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and comprising members such as the interior minister, the law minister, the Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the information and broadcasting minister, the advisor on Kashmir affairs, the adviser on Establishment, the foreign secretary, PSPM, as well as representatives from intelligence agencies and other crucial departments, has been entrusted with the responsibility to convene and discuss Pakistan’s potential involvement in the upcoming World Cup.

Read also: Babar Azam says ready to play ‘anyone, anywhere’ in India

Meanwhile, the body has been granted the authority to conduct its meetings and thoroughly evaluate Pakistan’s Cricket Team’s participation in the global cricket tournament.

On July 2, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the patron-in-chief of cricket, with the support of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC).

According to reliable sources, the PCB has expressed its concerns and sought guidance from the government through the letter, highlighting the fact that the World Cup is scheduled to take place in India.