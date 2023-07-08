Kashmiris observe Burhan Wani’s 7th martyrdom anniversary as ‘Resistance Day’

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing the 7th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader and the face of Kashmiris’ resistance against India’s illegal occupation, Burhan Muzaffar Wani as Resistance Day, today (Saturday).

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad on July 08 in 2016.

Complete shutdown

Meanwhile, following All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s call there will be a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir today to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The strike call has been supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The APHC has also called for a march towards Tral, the native area of Burhan Wani, today to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Illegally detained APHC leaders Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui and Noor Muhammad Fayaz in their messages from jails said Burhan Wani will always remain an inspiration for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the announcement made by occupation authorities to give land to around 2 lac “homeless people” in the occupied territory has raised serious concerns among the masses.

It said the latest move is part of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s attempts to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir by bringing Indian Hindus and permanently settling them in the territory.

Tech-savvy icon’s freedom struggle

Tech-savvy young icon of Kashmir, Burhan Wani was born on July 7, 1994, in south Kashmir. Despite belonging to a relatively well-off family, he trod the path of a civic activist at a young age after witnessing the frequent attacks of the Indian army on innocent Kashmiris.

At the age of 15, he started to raise his voice against the oppressive Indian forces. Soon he was known as a brave Kashmiri activist, gaining recognition for his mesmerising personality and passionate speeches.

Social media platforms became his means of spreading his message of opposition to the Indian occupation and motivating others to join the cause.

His ability to connect with IIOJK youth, who recognised him as a symbol of resistance against Indian oppression, made him a prominent figure within the freedom movement. He used social media platforms to spread his message and recruit more individuals to join the cause.