Actor Usman Khalid Butt takes a stand against unnecessary staring in humorous video

Popular actor Usman Khalid Butt, known for his advocacy of women’s independence, recently spoke out against men who engage in teasing behavior towards women in a lighthearted manner.

In a video shared on Instagram, Butt assumed the role of a news anchor to address an issue he referred to as an epidemic in society.

Butt highlighted the problem of unnecessary staring and scolding by men, which he termed “Ghori Titus.” He expressed his disappointment with men who shamelessly scold women for their choice of clothing, regardless of whether they wear traditional attire or western clothing.

Using humor, Butt criticized the masculinity of such men and their inappropriate behavior towards women. In the video, he portrayed a character named Basheer, who initially indulged in staring at women but later realized the error of his ways when he observed other men doing the same to the women in his own household.

Towards the end of the video, Butt advised men to exercise self-control and refrain from engaging in the “Ghoori Titis” behavior, emphasizing the importance of treating women with dignity and respect. He urged men to resist the urge to stare at women in public places, neighborhoods, markets, and on the streets.

The video received numerous positive comments from viewers, commending Butt for his stance and expressing hope that his message would resonate with men. Some viewers also suggested that he create a similar video addressing the issue of women who engage in staring and teasing behavior.