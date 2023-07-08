Blockbuster drama ‘Tere Bin’ to return with Season 2 after phenomenal success

Blockbuster drama ‘Tere Bin’ has achieved great success, leading to the announcement of its highly anticipated second season. The popular drama concluded on Thursday night, prompting Abdullah Kadwani, the producer of Seventh Sky Entertainment, to take to Instagram and share the exciting news with fans.

Amidst the celebration of the drama’s extraordinary accomplishments, Abdullah Kadwani, accompanied by the main cast, expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “The remarkable journey of ‘Tere Bin’ has reached an unprecedented milestone in the history of entertainment in Pakistan. We are immensely grateful to Allah for this blockbuster success. Asad Qureshi and I wholeheartedly thank the global audience for their immense love and support for our creation.”

Abdullah Kadwani acknowledged Asad Qureshi’s visionary leadership, recognizing him as the driving force behind the brilliant success of ‘Tere Bin.’ He further praised the exceptional performances of Wahaj Ali and Yamuna Zaidi, who portrayed the lead roles of Mirtasam and Merib in the drama’s third act. Their extraordinary talent and captivating on-screen chemistry enthralled the audience, making the story even more unforgettable.

The producer also extended his congratulations to director Sirajul Haq and writer Nooran Makhdoom for their exceptional direction and storytelling, which held viewers spellbound until the very end. He acknowledged the contributions of the legendary actress Bushra Ansari and the rest of the star-studded cast, emphasizing their portrayal of the characters and their impact on the narrative’s depth and richness.

Abdullah Kadwani emphasized the importance of recognizing the tireless efforts and dedication of the Seventh Sky Entertainment teams. He applauded their joint brilliance, which enabled the drama to touch the hearts of billions. Expressing deep gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone involved in making ‘Tere Bin’ a true masterpiece, he announced the exciting news: the launch of ‘Tere Bin’ Season 2.

“We are thrilled to announce this news in response to the overwhelming love and support,” he said. “We extend our gratitude to our incredible audience and look forward to delivering another unforgettable season of ‘Tere Bin’.”