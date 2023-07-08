Against all odds: Indian man defies norms to unite wife with her true love

A guy in India’s Bihar region broke social conventions and helped his wife marry her boyfriend, bringing the two lovers together.

The incident gained attention when a video of the girl’s husband marrying her to her lover in a temple went viral on social media. The emotional scene captured the boy applying vermilion on the girl’s forehead, accompanied by visible tears.

The truth came to light when the girl visited her lover’s house late at night, coinciding with her husband being away for work. Unfortunately, the boy’s family caught them red-handed, leading to a confrontation. Some individuals advised them to leave the village.

However, upon learning about the incident, the girl’s husband took a remarkable step. He brought both the girl and her lover to the temple, where he solemnized their marriage. Interestingly, the boy who married the girl was already wed and the father of three children.

This extraordinary incident showcases a real-life love story that parallels the popular Bollywood film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. It serves as a reminder that love can sometimes transcend societal expectations and lead to unexpected outcomes.