SRK’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ faces clash with Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Nun 2’

Following the massive success of ‘Pathan’, fans eagerly await Shahrukh Khan’s next film, ‘Jawan’. Initially scheduled for release on June 2, the date was later changed to September 7. However, recent reports suggest that ‘Jawan’ will now face competition from the sequel of the Hollywood hit.

Warner Bros. has announced that ‘The Nun 2’, the highly anticipated horror film, will have a worldwide release on September 8. The movie will be screened in theaters across India, featuring not only its original English version but also Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubbed versions.

This marks the second instance this year where a Hollywood film is clashing with a major Hindi film. Previously, on April 21, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ was released alongside Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

‘The Nun 2’ has generated immense anticipation, with its predecessor earning over 46 crores in India. Fans are now excited to see how the clash between ‘Jawan’ and ‘The Nun 2’ unfolds at the box office.