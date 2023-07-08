Pakistani bodybuilders win three medals at South Asian Championship

Pakistan’s bodybuilders won three medals at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Maldives, as Shahzad Qureshi won Pakistan’s only gold medal.

Pakistan’s national anthem was played in Maldives, after Shahzad Qureshi defeated the Indian bodybuilder and won gold medal.

He won gold medal in 80 kilogram category. Afghanistan’s bodybuilder was also on the podium with Shahzad Qureshi.

In Junior category of 75 kilogram, Pakistan’s Ibrahim Khan won bronze medal whereas Shahidullah won bronze medal in 75 kg category.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation’s President Sohail Anwar congratulated all three bodybuilders and encouraged them to keep up the good work.