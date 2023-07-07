Watch Live
Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’

The success or failure of Ranveer's recent films does not influence Bhansali's casting choices
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 07, 2023
Ranveer Singh has been officially announced as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film, ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Earlier, there were speculations that Bhansali might reconsider casting Ranveer after the underwhelming performances of his recent films, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’.

However, a close source to the renowned filmmaker has refuted these rumors, stating that Ranveer was always the top choice for the titular role in ‘Baiju Bawra’ since their collaboration on ‘Padmaavat’.

Despite suggestions to explore other options due to their previous collaborations, Bhansali remained unwavering in his decision. The success or failure of Ranveer’s recent films does not influence Bhansali’s casting choices, as he believes in the actor’s talent and their creative partnership.

Coinciding with Ranveer’s birthday on July 6, it was officially confirmed that he would be working with Bhansali for the fourth time. Fans eagerly await the magic that this director-actor duo will create in ‘Baiju Bawra’ and anticipate yet another memorable cinematic experience.

