Swiss FM reaches Islamabad on 3-day official visit

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office, he met Acting Foreign Secretary Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

A high level delegation comprising members of Swiss Parliament and senior officials is also accompanying the Swiss Foreign Minister.

He will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

The Swiss Foreign Minister will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.