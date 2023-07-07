Zendaya-starrer ‘Challengers’ set for world premiere at Venice Film Festival

The prestigious Venice Film Festival has announced its opening night selection for this year’s 80th edition: Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’, a highly anticipated film that is generating significant buzz. Set to have its world premiere out of competition in September, the romantic tennis drama features a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Mike Faist from ‘West Side Story’, and Josh O’Connor from ‘The Crown’. A teaser trailer released recently has already become a viral sensation on social media.

‘Challengers’ revolves around Zendaya’s character, a tennis prodigy whose past intertwines with her present when her husband, played by Faist, faces off against a competitor who was once his best friend and her former boyfriend. Director Luca Guadagnino described the film as a modern and daring tale of youthful energy, love, and power. He expressed his excitement for the Lido audience to experience the film and its captivating soundtrack composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross during the opening night of the festival.

Luca Guadagnino is no stranger to the Venice Film Festival, having premiered several of his films there, including ‘Bones and All’, which earned him the Silver Lion award for directing last year, as well as acclaimed movies like ‘A Bigger Splash’ and ‘Suspiria’.

As the first major event of the “fall festival” season, the Venice Film Festival holds great significance for filmmakers aiming for recognition in the Oscars. Last year, the festival featured the premiere of ‘The Whale’, which led to Brendan Fraser winning the best actor award. It also showcased a range of awards contenders, including ‘Tár’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’, and Ana de Armas’ outstanding performance in ‘Blonde’.

Alberto Barbera, the director of the Venice Film Festival, described ‘Challengers’ as pure cinematic art. He praised Luca Guadagnino for his ability to work with both Italian and foreign actors, consistently achieving remarkable results. Barbera highlighted Guadagnino’s unrestricted creative energy in tackling themes of love, friendship, and male rivalry, resulting in a captivating and emotionally engaging movie filled with wit and warmth.