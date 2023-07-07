Indo-Pak ‘couple’ who fell in love on PUBG get post-arrest bail in Noida

The Pakistani woman and her Indian partner, both of whom were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India, were on Friday granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, officials said.

According to the Indian media report, Seema Ghulam Haider, around 30, and Sachin Meena, around 25, were arrested on July 4. While Seema was charged with illegally entering India, Sachin was booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant.

As per media reports, on July 4, both Sachin and Seema had confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

The duo had got in touch in 2019 while playing online game PUBG and eventually got closer to the extent that she decided to come to India to stay with him in Greater Noida.

The officials said the bail was granted to the two by Justice Nazim Akbar of the Jewar Civil Court junior division.

“Both Seema and Sachin have been granted bail by the court. However, they are yet to be released from the jail. They would be released after paper work and verification are completed,” said Sudhir Kumar, in-charge of local Rabupura police station, where the case was lodged.

“Seema’s four children are also with her in the jail. They would stay with the mother once she walks out of the jail,” Kumar told PTI.

Earlier, the court had ordered that the woman’s four children, all aged below 7, would stay with the mother in the jail. The children had accompanied Seema when she illegally came to India in May this year.

Sachin’s father Netrapal Singh (50) was also arrested in connection with the case and charged with sheltering an illegal immigrant.