‘I don’t know if I’ll be back,’ says Murray

Crestfallen Andy Murray admitted he doesn’t know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year after a heart-breaking second round loss to world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Two-time champion Murray went down 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (2/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 after a gruelling four-hour 40-minute match-up.

The defeat means 36-year-old Murray has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.

It will also raise questions over his long-term future in the sport despite valiant attempts to rebuild his career following two hip surgeries.

“I don’t know,” said Murray when asked if he would be back at the All England Club next year.

“Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don’t necessarily help with that.”

He admitted that a second round defeat at Wimbledon to John Isner last year had prompted a similar bout of soul-searching.

“I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going.