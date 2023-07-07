Detailed verdict: SC reverses the clock in Imran arrest case citing fundamental right

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Friday issued a detailed verdict of the Imran khan’s arrest in NAB’s Al-Qadir Trust case, in which the apex court ordered to ‘reverse the clock’ terming the arrest as violation of fundamental rights.

According to the verdict, in the facts and circumstances of the case and to remedy the injustice that had been visited upon the petitioner, the SC took the decision to reverse the clock and ordered the police to produce him before the High Court so that his prearrest bail application in the AQT Case may be heard by the High Court for decision.

The SC considered view that only such a course of action will caution the police officials/investigating agencies to abstain from similar conduct in the future that infringes both the dignity, sanctity and safety of the courts and the fundamental right of the citizens of Pakistan to enjoy liberty in accordance with law.

At the same time to ensure the petitioner’s safe transportation to the High Court the next morning, this Court directed the ICT Police to retain his custody at his present place of confinement.

The petition was converted into appeal and disposed of in terms of the directions issued in SC short order.

SC rejects AGP argument

The SC division bench wrote that Attorney General submitted that an intervening event had taken place i.e., an Accountability Court had granted an eight-day physical remand of the petitioner to the NAB which order had not yet been challenged by him.

However, this contention of the learned Attorney General is not relevant in the present context because this Court has not adjudicated on any order issued by the Accountability Court in respect of the petitioner. Only the execution of the arrest warrant dated 01.05.2023 has been scrutinised and declared illegal.

As a direct result thereof, the petitioner’s pre-arrest bail application filed in the AQT Case stands revived before the High Court.

“That direction does not in any way interfere with the remand order passed by the Accountability Court which merely has been made subject to the High Court’s determination of the pre-arrest bail application,” the apex court wrote.