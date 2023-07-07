Pakistan Ulema Council urges int’l action against Quran desecration in Sweden

The Pakistan Ulema Council, in a strong response to the recent incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden, observed Quran Sanctity Day on Friday, calling for swift international action against blasphemous act.

The Council’s Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, condemned the desecration and emphasized that disrespecting any religious site, sacred book, or prophet should not be considered freedom of expression.

He highlighted the core beliefs of Islam, stating, “For us, the Oneness of Allah Almighty, the finality of the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), the greatness and truthfulness of the Holy Quran, and the sanctity of Haramain Al-Sharifeen and Al-Aqsa are like the red line.”

He further emphasized that the desecration of the Holy Quran and the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him could not be justified as freedom of speech.

The Pakistan Ulema Council unequivocally expressed that the desecration of holy books, prophets, and heavenly scriptures was unacceptable to Muslims worldwide.

They called upon the international community to take prompt and effective measures to address such acts, which deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims and violate the principles of religious tolerance and respect.

They said Quran Sanctity Day served as a reminder of the importance of respecting religious symbols and values, fostering understanding among different faith communities, and upholding freedom of religion while promoting harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Pakistan Ulema Council’s strong stance against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden reflected the sentiments of Muslims globally, urging a collective effort to prevent such incidents in the future and protect the sanctity of religious beliefs.