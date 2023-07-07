Twitter is all set to launch this feature to compete with other giants

Twitter is reportedly working on adding video and audio calling features to its platform. The news was shared by Twitter designer Andrea Conway, who posted a screenshot teasing the upcoming update.

Based on the UI, it appears that the video and audio call options will be integrated into the Direct Message (DM) section of the app.

The interface for these new features differs from the current layout, with the addition of a phone icon and an information button in the upper right corner.

Furthermore, Twitter plans to consolidate the gallery, GIF, and audio sections into a single “plus” button located in the bottom left corner of the messaging tab.

Users will have the choice to make audio or video calls, with options to mute their microphone or the other person’s audio, as well as toggle the camera on or off. Both front-facing and main cameras can be used during the calls.

It’s important to note that at present, it is unlikely that the calls will be encrypted, including end-to-end encryption.

Although Twitter introduced encrypted direct messages for its Blue subscribers, it’s uncertain if this level of security will extend to the upcoming audio and video calling features.

Considering Twitter’s recent trend of limiting certain features to its Blue subscribers, it’s probable that access to audio and video calls will be exclusive to paying members of the platform. Tweetdeck, for instance, became a feature reserved for Blue subscribers.

The introduction of these calling features comes shortly after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released its own Twitter competitor called Threads.

With the emergence of competing platforms, Twitter may feel the need to enhance its user experience to retain its user base.

CEO Linda Yaccarino recently emphasized Twitter’s unique value as a platform where users can witness historical events, access real-time information, and share their opinions.

While the addition of new features is generally welcomed, the purpose and utility of audio and video calls on Twitter remain unclear.

Numerous other apps already offer similar functionalities, with more comprehensive features and better privacy considerations.

This situation resembles Meta’s attempt to introduce Stories across its platforms, which ultimately met limited success and was phased out in most instances.