PIA announces massive discount for Umrah pilgrims

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Friday announced a massive relief for the Umrah pilgrims by reducing Rs11000 in fares.

The PIA spokesperson said that the fare reduction notification will be applicable till August 10.

“PIA fare from Faisalabad to Madinah, Jeddah reduced from Rs112,000 to Rs100,800.

The national airline reduced the round-trip fares of Madinah and Jeddah also.

