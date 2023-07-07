Watch Live
Pakistan

PIA announces massive discount for Umrah pilgrims

New fares will be applicable till August 10
Qasim Ali Arshad Jul 07, 2023
PIA plane. PHOTO/FILE
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Friday announced a massive relief for the Umrah pilgrims by reducing Rs11000 in fares.

The PIA spokesperson said that the fare reduction notification will be applicable till August 10.

Rent is to be paid in Pakistani Rupees equivalent to US Dollar currency

“PIA fare from Faisalabad to Madinah, Jeddah reduced from Rs112,000 to Rs100,800.

The national airline reduced the round-trip fares of Madinah and Jeddah also.

Umrah pilgrims

PIA plane

