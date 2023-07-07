PM inaugurates LIMS aimed to address food security, uptick agri exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System - Center of Excellence aimed at enhancing food security, enhancing agri exports, as well as transforming millions of acres of uncultivated and low yield land across Pakistan in a ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

The establishment of LIMS is the first exceptional initiative, aimed at enhancing food security and improving agri exports thus reducing import burden on national exchequer by transforming millions of acres of uncultivated/ low yield land within the country.

This state-of-the-art System will help optimize the agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on agro-ecological potential of land, while ensuring well-being of rural communities and preservation of environment.

The GIS based LIMS will greatly improve the national agri yield by systemizing digitization of agriculture, providing real time information to local farmers about soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring through remote sensing and geospatial technologies as well as minimizing the role of middlemen through efficient marketing system.

According to the world food programme, 36.9 percent of Pakistanis are food insecure and 18.3 percent of them are facing severe food crisis.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present at the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers of Finance, Defence, Planning Development and Special Initiative, National Food Security and Research, Information, Chief Secretaries of Provincial Governments, agricultural experts and Senior Army Officials.