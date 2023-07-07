Karachi-bound train meets accident, girl dies
Police reached the accident site
An eight-year-old minor girl named Inaya crushed to death when a Karachi-bound Lahore train hit her near Sahiwal.
The Police authorities handed over the dead body to the heirs of the victim girl.
It is pertinent to note that on June 7, 2021, at least 63 people died when a train hurtling through farmland derailed and collided with another passenger service in Sindh.
