PSX KSE-100 index surges record 11 percent in last seven sessions: Bloomberg

Pakistani stock market has left behind all stock markets in the world as PSX-100 index increased by 11 percent in last seven sessions, according to Bloomberg.

The KSE-100 index increased by 4142 points in last seven sessions Before the Eid holidays, on Monday, July 26, the KSE-100 Index benchmark was at 40,065 points while on Friday, the index rose 4142 points to reach 44207 points in last seven sessions.

“This week, the Pakistani stock market became the world’s best performing market,’ reported Bloomberg.

The IMF deal and US Dollar inflows from friendly countries led to a bullish trend in PSX.

Earlier, Pakistan’s key stock gauge surged by the most in 15 years on Monday after the nation clinched an initial $3 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund, easing default fears.