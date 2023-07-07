Discover hidden photo tool on your iPhone: Photoshop-like feature

Unveiling one of the best features available on iPhones running iOS 16, a tool without an official name allows you to easily remove people, pets, or other items from your photos.

By simply tapping and holding on a photo, you can separate the subject from the background. If you continue holding, you can “lift” the cutout and transfer it to other apps for sharing, posting, or creating collages.

Unlike previous versions where you needed to rely on apps like Adobe Photoshop to remove backgrounds, iOS 16 incorporates this tool directly into its system, eliminating the need for additional downloads or accounts.

Technically part of Visual Look Up, introduced in iOS 15, which identifies objects in your photos such as plants, food, landmarks, and pets, this enhanced feature in iOS 16 allows you to effortlessly lift the object out of a photo or PDF by simply tapping and holding.

Robby Walker, Apple’s senior director of Siri Language and Technologies, showcased the tap-and-lift tool during WWDC, demonstrating how it could extract a French bulldog from a photo and place it into a text message.

The tool’s performance is described as “magical” due to its advanced machine-learning model, powered by core machine learning and Apple’s neural engine, capable of performing 40 billion operations per second.

While some may view removing a photo’s background as a trivial matter, the tap-and-hold tool solves this problem with remarkable ease and precision. Its integration with iOS 16 aligns with Apple’s commitment to revolutionary features and advanced solutions.

Interestingly, a similar photo feature in iOS 16 separates the foreground subject from the background of the lock screen wallpaper photo, allowing lock screen elements to be layered behind the subject, creating a visually captivating magazine cover effect.

Having extensively used the Visual Look Up feature, its swift and reliable performance continues to impress, solidifying its value as a powerful tool for iPhone users.