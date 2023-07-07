Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Football

PSG swoop for Ugarte to boost midfield

Ugarte was an unused member of the Uruguay squad at last year's World Cup
AFP Jul 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Sporting Lisbon’s Uruguayan midfielder Ugarte leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Sporting Lisbon’s Uruguayan midfielder Ugarte leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain on Friday completed the signing of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Portuguese club Sporting following the arrivals this week of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio.

Ugarte, 22, has signed a five-year deal with the French champions who reportedly paid a transfer fee in the region of 60 million euros ($65.3 million) to ward off interest from Chelsea.

The defensive midfielder began his career with Fenix in Montevideo before moving to Portugal to join Famalicao. He was soon snapped up by Sporting and spent the past two seasons with them.

Ugarte was an unused member of the Uruguay squad at last year’s World Cup.

He is PSG’s third recruit of the summer after Skriniar and Asensio signed on free transfers. France’s 2018 World Cup winnng defender Lucas Hernandez is also expected to arrive as new coach Luis Enrique looks to strengthen his team for next season.

However, there remain ongoing questions about the future of Kylian Mbappe, who said last month that he would not extend his contract, which expires next year.

If there is no change to his stance the club must sell the player in the current transfer window, otherwise they will likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends.

Football

psg

Manuel Ugarte

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular