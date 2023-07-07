ECP to hold meeting over Punjab, KP local bodies polls on July 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief Election Commissioner summoned a special meeting of electoral body over the matter of local bodies elections in both provinces.

The ECP spokesperson said that meeting will be held on July 10 at 11:30 am in the Election Commission office.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday raised concerns over a potential cyber security breach after numerous employees reported receiving suspicious emails from unidentified senders.

In response to the alarming development, the ECP swiftly issued a cyber security alert cautioning its officers against opening any such emails, suspecting a ransomware attack aimed at unauthorized data acquisition.