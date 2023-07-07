Watch Live
ECP to hold meeting over Punjab, KP local bodies polls on July 10

ECP spokesperson says meetings will be held at ECP office
Usman Javaid Jul 07, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief Election Commissioner summoned a special meeting of electoral body over the matter of local bodies elections in both provinces.

The ECP spokesperson said that meeting will be held on July 10 at 11:30 am in the Election Commission office.

Read More: Election Commission of Pakistan hits by cyber attack

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday raised concerns over a potential cyber security breach after numerous employees reported receiving suspicious emails from unidentified senders.

In response to the alarming development, the ECP swiftly issued a cyber security alert cautioning its officers against opening any such emails, suspecting a ransomware attack aimed at unauthorized data acquisition.

