Naqvi gets a pat from PM for rescue and relief efforts in record monsoon rains

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commended caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for his pivotal role in managing the unprecedented monsoon rains.

In a Twitter statement, he also praised Punjab chief secretary, Lahore Commissioner, WASA MD, and Punjab bureaucracy for handling the challenging period.

Lahore and other Punjab cities witnessed record-breaking downpours in recent days, leading to widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

The PM acknowledged Chief Minister Naqvi’s leadership and proactive approach in addressing the situation.

He emphasized the commitment of government officials in providing relief and ensuring the safety of citizens.

SAMAA TV reported despite disruptions to daily life, the combined efforts facilitated prompt rescue and relief operations. As the rains subside, attention now turns to rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude to the entire team and highlighted the importance of unity in overcoming challenges.

The government remained steadfast in its commitment to supporting affected communities on their path to recovery.