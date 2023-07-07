Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th July 2023 Jul 07, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended IMF in talks with political parties including PTI over recent deal Fire in Milan retirement home kills six, injures 81 Germany’s new big hope against warming - heat pumps Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir dies by suicide France to shut internet services to control riots Federal govt notifies 35% increase in salaries