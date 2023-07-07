IMF in talks with political parties including PTI over recent deal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Esther Perez Ruiz said on Friday that the lender is in the process of meeting representatives from the country’s all political parties to secure backing for a new stand-by arrangement.

In her statement, the representative said the IMF staff are in the process of meeting with representatives of the major political parties in Pakistan, including PML-N, PPP, and PTI.

Read also: Dar briefs US envoy Blome on IMF stand-by agreement

Discussions are aimed at seeking assurances of their support for the key objectives and policies under a new IMF-supported program ahead of the approaching national elections, added Esther Perez.

It is pertinent to mention that the national elections in Pakistan are set to take place before early November. On July 12, the lender’s board will review and consider the new bailout program, which is a nine-month stand-by arrangement.