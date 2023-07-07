IHRA seals OT, NICU of private hospital in newborn legs burning case

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) took action on Friday by sealing the operation theater and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private hospital in connection with a case involving the burning of newborn limbs.

As per the IHRA report, the authority confirmed the sealing of these two departments, namely the operation theater and NICU, at the private hospital. Consequently, the hospital’s operations will remain closed until the inquiry into the matter is completed.

The report stated that this decision was made to ensure the safety of other patients, as six patients were currently admitted to the NICU of the hospital.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the hospital was not registered with the health regulatory authority.

The report also highlighted that the baby warmers in use were being manually controlled instead of utilizing automated temperature controls.

Moreover, significant inconsistencies have been identified in the responses provided by the hospital staff, which further raised concerns regarding the quality of care and adherence to safety protocols.

The case

A private hospital in Islamabad is facing accusations of negligence that resulted in severe burns to the legs of a newborn baby girl, and she has reportedly lost her limbs.

The child is currently receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to a spokesperson from the hospital’s emergency department.

The spokesperson stated that the newborn girl is under the care of the Burn Care Centre.

It has been reported that approximately 25% to 30% of the lower part of the girl’s body has suffered burns.