Fire in Milan retirement home kills six, injures 81

At least six people were killed while 81 others sustained injuries on Friday following an overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan, said Italian news agencies citing regional emergency services.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the fire was extinguished very quickly but produced fumes that intoxicated a lot of residents.

Luca Cari, spokesman for the national firefighters’ service, confirmed the death toll.

According to media reports, the fire broke out at 1120 GMT on Thursday in the privately-run retirement home “Casa per Coniugi” – which reportedly houses elderly people who are not self-sufficient.

Local residents described the scene as “hellish”.

Reports stated that four teams of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as soon as the staff raised the alarm after spotting the smoke.

“Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalized. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building,” the fire brigade said.

Reportedly, five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, and the sixth was a 73-year-old man.

Three of those hospitalized are in serious condition, said officials.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known. However, rescue officials said the fire seemed to have started in one room where two residents were killed by the flames.