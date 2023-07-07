Government advisory warns of potential information theft by using ChatGPT

In a recent government advisory, concerns have been raised regarding the potential for sensitive information theft by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered application. The advisory serves as a warning to users, urging them to exercise caution while utilizing the platform.

The government’s advisory emphasizes that personal data and financial information should never be shared on the ChatGPT application. Users are strongly discouraged from using official mobile phones for accessing the platform.

Additionally, the advisory urges artificial intelligence companies to play an active role in creating public awareness about the potential risks associated with ChatGPT.

According to the advisory, the ChatGPT app has been found to generate malware and fake emails. These deceptive links and emails not only propagate false information but also pose a significant threat of exposing users’ personal information to hackers with a single click.

It is of utmost importance to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing sensitive data or financial information through ChatGPT.

The advisory further cautions against the use of ChatGPT on official mobile phones, underscoring the potential security vulnerabilities that may arise.

Users are encouraged to promptly report any cybersecurity concerns to the appropriate authorities. Furthermore, companies operating in the artificial intelligence sector have been called upon to take proactive measures in raising public awareness about potential risks associated with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, a versatile application that simplifies tasks ranging from creating resumes to facilitating online gaming experiences, has now become the center of attention due to the potential information security concerns it raises.

As users navigate the digital landscape, it is crucial to remain mindful of the risks that AI-powered applications like ChatGPT may pose and take appropriate precautions to protect personal information from falling into the wrong hands.