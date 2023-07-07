Govt to provide 10m laptops to youth: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday voiced his profound belief in the potential of the youth as he emphasised their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of laptops amongst the students of various Universities in Islamabad , PM Shehbaz said if there are resources, he will provide ten million laptops to the youth as Pakistan’s development and prosperity lie in it.

Recalling the time when he was the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of thousands of laptops were distributed amongst the youth.

He said these laptops enabled the youth to acquire education online and become freelancers after the breakout of Covid-19.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is the requirement of modern day that our educated and talented youth is equipped with the laptop.

The premier confident that with the hard work of the youth, Pakistan would register major successes on the economic front and achieve its lost glory.

Shehbaz Sharif said youth is our future and the country’s prosperity is linked with them. Referring to the steps being taken for their uplift, he said five billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for provision of agriculture loans to the youth. He said five billion rupees have also been earmarked to provide vocational training to them.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said the PML-N has always launched initiatives such as Prime Minister Youth Program to empower the youth.

Premier reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also reaffirmed their commitment to further expand Benazir Income Support Program to support deserving families.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launching of Social Protection Accounts under the Benazir Income Support Program in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister applauded the sincere efforts of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri to bring improvement, transparency and expansion into this program within the span of one year only.

Terming the BISP program as a valuable welfare project, the Prime Minister said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed envisioned this program and then it was initiated back in 2008.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the friendly countries which extended finanncial assistance to Pakistan during the recent difficult times. He said the country will stand on its feet by generating its own resources.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said coalition government made significant increase of seventy two percent in the BISP budget and allocated 404.2 billion rupees this year against 235 billion rupees in 2022.

She said each deserving family is being provided with quarterly assistance of 8750 rupees under BISP.