Is Samsung launching a new kind of wearable?

Samsung is reportedly expanding its health-tracking offerings with the potential addition of a smart ring to its product lineup.

Evidence supporting this speculation has surfaced in the form of a Reddit post revealing a “Ring Support” option within the “Feature List” menu of the Samsung Health app’s latest beta version.

It’s important to note that this discovery is part of the developer/enthusiast preview and not the official stable version of the app.

Therefore, it’s uncertain whether the references to “Ring” in Samsung Health beta v6.24.1.023 will make their way into a future update for the public.

There are two possibilities to consider: the mention of “Ring Support” could either indicate support for existing third-party smart rings or hint at an upcoming Samsung product.

If it’s the latter, one would expect more prominent Galaxy branding within the app’s user interface.

While this finding generates excitement, it’s important to approach it with caution until further official information is released by Samsung.