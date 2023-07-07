FIA arrest PTI leader Abdul Basit while fleeing to Afghanistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday apprehended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abdul Basit Chaudhry, as he attempted to flee to Afghanistan.

The arrest took place at the Torkham border crossing, preventing the accused from evading the law.

Abdul Basit Chaudhry, son of former PTI member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, was intercepted by FIA officials who were acting on intelligence reports.

The FIA had received information suggesting that Chaudhry was attempting to leave the country despite his name being included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

As per reports, Mr. Basit had procured travel documents for European countries, hinting at an apparent attempt to travel through Afghanistan en route to Europe.

Following his apprehension, the FIA promptly transferred the PTI leader to the custody of the Rawalpindi Police after completing the necessary procedures.