Islamabad police to beef up security in Red Zone

In a bid to reinforce security protocols, the capital police have made the decision to restructure the security arrangements for VVIP buildings situated in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

According to the Islamabad Inspector General (IG), the security measures for both the President’s and Prime Minister’s houses will be strengthened further. The aim is to ensure the safety and protection of these high-profile residences.

As part of the security overhaul, the number of surveillance cameras installed on VVIP buildings will be thoroughly reviewed, with additional cameras set to be installed where necessary. This move intends to enhance monitoring capabilities and bolster security measures in and around the buildings.

In addition to the police personnel, the Frontier Corps (FC) force will also see an increase in deployment.