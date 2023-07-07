PDMA issues high-level flood warning due to potential water release from India

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high-level flood warning on Friday, citing the likelihood of water release from India.

The warning specifically pertains to the Chenab River, where the anticipated water release may lead to very high or high-level floods.

Currently, all major rivers in the region are flowing within their normal ranges. However, flash flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division and local Nullahs of North Balochistan over the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, the PDMA has highlighted the expected occurrence of high to very high-level flooding in the River Chenab and associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab from July 8 to July 9.

Additionally, the upper air cyclonic circulation that was observed over West Bengal in India yesterday has since moved westwards and is now situated over the central parts of Madhya Pradesh.

In response to the potential flood risk, the district administrations from Sialkot to Jhang have been put on high alert.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of the anticipated floods.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety during this critical period.

Rescue-1122 put on high alert

The emergency service, Rescue-1122, which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas, particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert around the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during the flood and follow instructions given by the departments concerned. However, the administration had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha had completed the cleanliness work of Nullah Lai.

The small drains were also cleaned so that water in the Nullah Lai during Monsoon rains could flow smoothly.

WASA Rawalpindi spokesman informed that the Agency on the directives of the Punjab government had completed a special campaign to clean sewerage lines and used winch machines to fully clean the lines.

Special arrangements were made following the Meteorological Department’s warning of above normal rains during Monsoon, he said and informed that WASA had kicked off an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.