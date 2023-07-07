Election Commission of Pakistan hits by cyber attack

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday raised concerns over a potential cyber security breach after numerous employees reported receiving suspicious emails from unidentified senders.

In response to the alarming development, the ECP swiftly issued a cyber security alert cautioning its officers against opening any such emails, suspecting a ransomware attack aimed at unauthorized data acquisition.

A statement released by the Commission urgently called on all employees to exercise extreme caution, advising them to disregard and report any emails from unknown or anonymous sources.

The message explicitly labeled the emails as potential ransomware threats that may lead to the unauthorized extraction of valuable information.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog has also urged political parties, candidates, and relevant stakeholders to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their digital infrastructure from potential cyber-attacks.

As the country gears up for the upcoming general elections, the Commission has emphasized the significance of collective efforts to combat cyber threats and maintain the trust of the electorate.