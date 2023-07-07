US dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading

The US dollar witnessed a surge against the Pakistani rupee in the open market, reflecting a growing demand for the American currency on Friday.

The selling price of the US dollar reached 278.4 rupees, indicating an upward trend.

In interbank trade, the greenback gained value by Rs1 and was traded at Rs278.4. Meanwhile, in the open market, the USD value rose a rupee reaching Rs281.

The US Dollar closed at Rs277.90 in the interbank with an increase of 86 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee.

Currency dealers reported that the increased demand for dollars can be attributed to import payments. As businesses and individuals require foreign currency for import-related transactions, the demand for US dollars has intensified.

The strengthening of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee in the open market highlights the impact of economic factors on the exchange rate.