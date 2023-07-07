IPP President Aleem Khan pays tribute to Kargil war hero Havildar Lalak Jan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday paid tribute to Kargil war hero Nishan-e-Haider Havildar Lalak Jan on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

The seasoned politician took to Twitter and praised the valiant soldier for his unwavering courage and ultimate sacrifice in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

“Shaheed Lalak Jan defeated the enemy in Kargil, the highest battlefront in the world,” tweeted Abdul Aleem Khan, emphasizing the hero’s extraordinary accomplishments.

“With his blood, this brave son of the nation created an eternal story of loyalty to the motherland, destroying the evil ambitions of the enemy.”