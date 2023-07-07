PML-N seeks to retain ‘tiger’ as poll symbol

In a bid to secure their preferred election symbol for the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has officially submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

The party has once again requested the allocation of the ‘tiger sign’ as their election symbol – the character they have long been associated with.

The application, bearing the signatures of PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, was submitted by Dr. Meher Liaquat, the party’s Assistant Secretary General, and Sajjad Hussain, the Office Secretary, on behalf of the party.

The Election Commission will now review the PML-N’s application, along with those submitted by other political parties, and make the final decision regarding the allocation of election symbols.

Last week, the electoral body had invited political parties to submit applications for the allocation of poll symbols ahead of general elections expected to be held later this year.

The ECP asked the parties to submit applications, duly signed by the party head, to its Islamabad secretariat by July 19.

Moreover, the political parties have been advised to file applications according to the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The allocation of symbols plays a crucial role in differentiating and identifying political parties on the ballot paper.

The PML-N has consistently utilized the ‘tiger symbol’ during electoral campaigns.