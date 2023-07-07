Lawyers boycott courts over Quran desecration in Sweden

The Karachi Bar Association on Friday announced a strike in the courts today to protest against the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

However, all local and district courts in Karachi will remain closed for the day.

During this strike, members of the Karachi Bar are boycotting all court proceedings, leading to the suspension of case hearings in the district courts.

Consequently, prisoners were not brought from jails for their scheduled appearances.

Expressing their strong condemnation of the Quran desecration incident, the Karachi Bar Association has also declared their intention to hold a protest rally tomorrow (Saturday).

This rally aims to raise awareness and voice their concerns regarding the disrespectful act against the Holy Quran.

The association’s efforts aim to bring attention to the need for greater global sensitivity and understanding in matters related to faith and religious beliefs.