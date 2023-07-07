Beware: This game can be problematic for mobile players

The highly anticipated game, Pokemon Sleep, is set to launch soon, with Android users already having the option to pre-register.

However, as the release date approaches, there are growing concerns about the game’s safety and practicality.

In a new trailer released by The Pokemon Company, the game’s mechanics were explained, emphasizing its aim to improve sleep quality by registering different sleeping poses of Pokemon.

While the concept appears cute and appealing, there are valid reasons to question its suitability for users.

One major concern is the requirement to keep the app open throughout the entire night, as well as keeping the smartphone in bed.

This contradicts the efforts made by Apple, Google, and Android manufacturers to help users reduce screen time.

Additionally, sharing a bed with a partner can pose challenges, as Pokemon Sleep explicitly states that sleep tracking won’t function if the phone is placed on a night stand.

For children and teenagers, this becomes even more problematic, as parents typically restrict phone usage during bedtime.

A potential solution could be the development of an Apple Watch app. Many individuals already rely on smartwatches to track their sleep data, and integrating Pokemon Sleep with such devices would be ideal.

This would eliminate the need to keep the smartphone in bed and address concerns related to screen proximity.

To ensure the game’s functionality, players are instructed to keep their smartphones plugged in, the screen on, and the device placed face down next to the pillow.

However, sleeping in such close proximity to an electronic device poses its own risks, including accidentally damaging the phone or power cable.

Lastly, Pokemon Sleep tracks sleep-related vocalizations, but it remains unclear whether this data is solely stored on the user’s device or transmitted to the game’s server.

While many were excited to try Pokemon Sleep, the release of the how-to-play video raised valid concerns regarding its usability and potential data collection practices.