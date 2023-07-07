Fawad Chaudhry’s indictment delayed yet again in threatening ECP case

The indictment of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to his threatening remarks towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials delayed again after the Islamabad district and sessions court on Friday adjourned hearing till July 14.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case while Fawad and his council Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra initiated the conversation by remarking on the pleasant weather, to which Fawad responded by stating that the weather was indeed favorable, coinciding with their presence.

Lawyer Faisal submitted a request to the court, seeking the provision of case documents.

He argued that the defense had not been provided with the complete set of documents relevant to the case, emphasizing that the accused had the right to access all the pertinent information.

In response, the prosecutor informed the court that the case file was currently unavailable, and that they would be able to provide a statement only after reviewing its contents.

He further requested a later date for the next hearing, proposing a date after the 10th of Muharram.

Subsequently, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued a notice to the involved parties regarding the application presented and further adjourned the indictment proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry.

The court scheduled the next hearing for July 14.

The case

Islamabad Police filed a case against Fawad, following a complaint lodged by ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan, at the Kohsar Police Station in the federal capital.

The FIR accuses Fawad of using threatening language against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its members.

The sections of the Pakistan Penal Code under which the FIR has been lodged include 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 124-A (sedition).

According to the FIR, Fawad delivered a speech outside Khan’s residence in Lahore, wherein he issued a warning directed at the ECP, its members, and their families. Allegedly, Fawad stated that the status of the election commission had been reduced to that of a mere “munshi” or clerk.

Furthermore, Fawad proclaimed that those individuals who become part of the caretaker government will face pursuit until they receive appropriate punishment.

He also asserted that the government officials would be relentlessly pursued to their residences.

These developments mark a significant turn of events, as Fawad finds himself entangled in a legal battle, with the police taking swift action based on the complaint filed by the ECP Secretary.

The registration of the FIR against Fawad sheds light on the gravity of the allegations made against him, particularly regarding his remarks about the ECP and its members.