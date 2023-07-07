Court orders Qureshi, Asad Umar to join investigation in May 9 cases

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has issued an order directing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to join the investigation in three cases, including vandalism and arson at Askari Tower.

On Friday, Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the interim bail petition of the PTI leaders in the cases pertaining to the events of May 9, in which Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar appeared before the court.

However, Qureshi has also filed interim bail petitions after the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants in three cases.

Afterward, the court ordered them to join the investigation in three cases, including vandalism and arson at Askari Tower, and extended their bail until July 21.

While speaking to the media outside the court, Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed any rumors and clarified that he has had numerous meetings with PTI chief Imran Khan.

Qureshi further informed that Imran Khan is scheduled to meet with the IMF delegation later today. During the meeting, Khan will present his position to the delegation, and some members will attentively listen while others will express their own views.

“I will also be present in the meeting alongside Imran Khan and the IMF delegation,” added Qureshi.