iPhone 15 Pro Max might cost you more than a kidney

As Apple gears up to unveil the iPhone 15 series in two months, new information suggests that the Pro models, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro Max, could come with a higher price tag.

Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities has indicated that he believes the Pro Max variant will experience a price hike, although the exact amount is not specified.

Several factors contribute to this potential increase in price. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be the only model featuring a periscope lens, offering enhanced optical zoom capabilities of 5x or 6x.

Additionally, there are speculations about a titanium frame exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, although its availability on the smaller iPhone Pro version remains uncertain.

With advancements like the A17 Bionic chip built on a 3nm technology process, camera upgrades, and an improved LiDAR sensor, Apple may justify raising the price for the Pro models, specifically targeting the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This pricing adjustment could also facilitate a smoother transition from the Pro Max to an Ultra model, as reports suggest Apple intends to rebrand the 2024 iPhone Pro Max as the Ultra.

Earlier, Jeff Pu mentioned that mass production of the iPhone 15 would commence in August, aligning with Apple’s typical production timeline.

The analyst further claims that Apple aims to manufacture 84 million units of the iPhone 15 series for the second half of 2023, with a particular emphasis on the iPhone Pro models.

Are the standard iPhone 15 models still a worthy choice?

While the iPhone 15 Pro models receive considerable attention, Apple reportedly plans to enhance the features offered on the standard iPhone 15 versions as well.

Both models will incorporate the Dynamic Island cutout, although exclusive features like ProMotion and the Always-On Display will remain reserved for the Pro variants. Nevertheless, all iPhone 15 users will benefit from the Dynamic Island gimmicks.

In terms of design, Apple intends to introduce a matte finish on the back of these iPhones. The primary camera will see an upgrade to a 48MP sensor, accompanied by the A16 Bionic chip from 2022.

Furthermore, all four iPhone 15 models are expected to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port, signalling a shift towards standardized connectivity.