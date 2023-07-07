Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Swiss FM to arrive in Pakistan on three-day visit

Both sides are expected to discuss Pakistan-Switzerland relations
Samaa Web Desk Jul 07, 2023
Photo/File

Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis will arrive in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Friday (today).

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, a high level delegation is also accompanying him which includes three members of the Swiss Parliament and other senior officials.

During his visit, the Swiss Foreign Minister, who is also Federal Councilor, will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

Ignazio Cassis will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) where the two sides will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in disaster management.

As per reports, the three-day visit is aimed at exploring prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation, as well as exploring avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas.

Both sides are expected to discuss Pakistan-Switzerland relations – including bilateral trade, investment, and development assistance.

