Karachi to receive first spell of monsoon rains from today

Heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely to be received in Karachi starting today (Friday). Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted additional rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, and other parts of the country.

According to the PMD, the anticipated rainfall is expected to occur in multiple regions across Pakistan. Residents of Karachi should be prepared for heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Karachi

The Meteorological Office has reported the presence of dark clouds in Karachi since early morning, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall in the city today and tomorrow.

In response to this forecast, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has instructed the relevant authorities to declare a rain emergency throughout the city.

Reassuring the citizens, he asserted that this year’s monsoon rains will not cause any inconvenience for the people of Karachi. With proactive measures being taken by the administration, the city is better equipped to handle the challenges that may arise during the rainy season.

Lahore

Monsoon rains have continued to lash Lahore for the past two days, resulting in the transformation of low-lying areas into streams and canals.

The Meteorological Department has expressed concerns about the possibility of urban flooding in the city.

The forecast indicates that the rain is expected to persist for the next two days, raising worries about potential infrastructure damage.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Aslam has warned of a high risk of flooding in rivers between July 8 and 10. In light of this situation, the public is strongly advised to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities during the rainy period to ensure their safety.

More rains in Islamabad and other parts of the country

Within the next 12 hours, rainfall accompanied by wind and thundershowers is anticipated in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan, and Sindh.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Balochistan during this timeframe.

PMD warns of urban flooding

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warnings about the risk of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

Furthermore, there is a potential danger of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Gulyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain-related incidents

Over 10 people have been killed in a roof collapse incident in Lahore due to torrential rains, as per the media reports.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy showers, a bus overturned near Hazara Interchange, resulting in injuries to seven people.

Moreover, in the Karbala area of Attock, four individuals sustained injuries when the cement nets inside a house collapsed.