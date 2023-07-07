17-year-old kills teacher with bat over ‘bad grades’, gets life sentence

A teenager in the US state of Iowa who beat his Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat over a bad grade has been sentenced to life in prison.

The 17-year-old identified as Willard Miller was handed the sentence on Thursday, with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

Miller and his accomplice, Jeremy Goodale, pleaded guilty in April for their involvement in the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old teacher at Fairfield High School.

The tragedy unfolded when Graber was taking her regular afternoon walk in Chautauqua Park. According to court documents filed by the prosecution, Miller and Goodale ambushed Graber during her walk.

They forcefully dragged her into the nearby woods, where they mercilessly beat her to death with a baseball bat.

The motive behind the gruesome act was revealed to be a ‘bad grade’ given by the teacher.

Mexican-born Ms Graber’s body was discovered later in a city park, concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Graber’s van leaving the park on the day of the murder, with two males occupying the front seats.

Eventually, the vehicle was found abandoned at the end of a rural road.

During the hearing, which lasted over seven hours, Judge Michael Adams deliberated the appropriate punishment for Miller. Ultimately, he delivered the life sentence with the possibility of parole after 35 years, recognizing the severity of the crime committed.

The teenager was also ordered to pay at least $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.

Before delivering his sentence, Judge Shawn Showers rejected defence arguments that Miller was too young at the time to understand the gravity of his actions.

“Evil does not have a birthday,” he said.

Prior to his sentencing, Miller stood before the court and expressed remorse for his actions. He took responsibility for the heinous act and offered his heartfelt apologies to the grieving Graber family.

Despite his words, the victim’s brother-in-law, visibly emotional, addressed Miller, stating: “You’re on a spiral straight to hell”.